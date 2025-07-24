What just happened? A passionate modder made headlines a few years back by creating the first working USB-C port for an iPhone. Now, that same developer is taking things to the next level, launching a full-scale manufacturing effort to deliver a polished, production-ready version of the adapter to the public.

Ken Pillonel's latest project is an iPhone case that adds USB-C connectivity to older Apple devices. Designed to bridge the gap between legacy Lightning models and modern standards, the case offers Apple fans a practical way to extend the life of their phones. While the adapter is affordably priced, Pillonel invested significant engineering effort to bring his vision to life.

Pillonel first gained attention for modifying an iPhone X to support USB-C, years before Apple officially made the switch with the iPhone 15 in 2023. But for older models, Lightning ports still dominate, leaving users reliant on adapters.

Now available through Obsoless, the iPh0n3 case supports a wide range of iPhones, though most versions have already sold out. At present, only the iPhone 14-compatible models remain in stock. Interested buyers with older phones are encouraged to join the email waitlist for future availability.

Pillonel detailed the fascinating journey behind the creation of iPh0n3 in his latest YouTube video. His goal was to turn the one-off DIY mod he showcased in 2021 into a real product that iPhone fans could actually buy, but it took months of relentless work to make that vision a reality.

The biggest technical hurdle was supporting 9V fast charging. The original hack only allowed it when the cable was inserted a certain way. After overcoming that limitation, the Swiss engineer spent considerable time and resources developing a "perfect" case compatible with a wide range of iPhone models.

The final product supports wireless and MagSafe charging, fast charging, data transfer to a computer, and CarPlay. However, other Lightning-specific features – especially those requiring power from the phone – aren't supported. That includes wired audio, external storage, and video output, which remain locked behind Apple's proprietary and costly adapters.

Pillonel's video chronicles not just a hardware project, but a modder's determined stand against planned obsolescence. The iPh0n3 case even includes a small compartment to store an extra SIM card, a handy feature for international travelers.

He's now working on releasing more color options, with the next production batch expected to ship in mid-September.