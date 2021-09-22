Rumor mill: With graphics card prices again heading in the wrong direction and availability still a nightmare, is it really a good time to release a new product line? Rumors claim that’s what Nvidia has planned for early next year with its RTX 30-series Super cards, and now a reliable leaker has posted their alleged specs.

The details come from prolific leaker kopite7kimi, who has a good track record with this sort of thing; they revealed information on the Ampere lineup ahead of its release last year.

There has long been speculation of Nvidia repeating what it did with Turing and releasing a refreshed line of Ampere cards carrying the Super moniker; we last heard rumors of an RTX 3090 Super last month. Whether the specs in this leak end up in the actual products remains to be seen as even kopite7kimi thinks some of them could be off, so treat this one with the usual dose of salt reserved for all rumors.

RTX 3090 Super RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Super RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Super RTX 3070 RTX 3060 Super RTX 3060 SMs 84 82 70 68 46 46 44 28 CUDA Cores 10,752 10,496 8,960 8,704 5,888 5,888 5,632 3,584 Memory 24GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Memory bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit

Looking first at what could be the RTX 3090 Super— kopite7kimi isn’t sure the card will use this name—it will allegedly feature the full GA102 GPU, offering 10,752 CUDA cores, lining up with a previous claim by Greymon55. That’s just 256 more CUDA cores than the vanilla 3090, representing a 2.4% increase, and it has the same 24 GB GDDR6X memory. However, the memory will be faster at over 20 Gbps, and we previously heard the TGP will be more than 50W higher than the RTX 3090, taking it to 400W+.

The RTX 3080 Super has two more SMs (70) than its standard version, making for 8,960 cores. It’s also said to add another 2GB of GDDR6X memory, taking the total to 12GB.

Then there’s the RTX 3070 Super. While the other Super cards receive minor spec upgrades, this one appears virtually identical to its predecessor. The only difference is that the memory has changed from GDDR6 to GDDR6X.

As was the case with the RTX 2060 Super, the most significant upgrade is reserved for the RTX 3060 Super. Its SM count goes from 28 to 44, or 3,584 to 5,632 CUDA cores, suggesting it will move away from the GA106 die used in the standard RTX 3060 and move to the same GA104 found in the RTX 3060 Ti. The Ti version, for comparison, has 38 SMs (4,864 CUDA cores), while the Super comes with 4GB more memory—12GB GDDR6.

To reiterate: these are just rumors, but we’ve heard so much about the RTX 30-series Super line that its appearance seems inevitable. Just don’t expect the cards to be well-priced or easy to find. The new SKUs are also likely to cause confusion in an Ampere series that includes Ti models, especially when the performance differences between the variants appear minimal.