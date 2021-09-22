In brief: To rival the likes of Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show devices, Facebook is expanding the Portal family of devices with two new smart devices: the high-end Portal+ and the mainstream-focused Portal Go. Both devices were presented by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who showed them in action.

Aimed at remote and hybrid work scenarios, Facebook states that Portal+ "makes a perfect dedicated screen for work calls, freeing up your computer to take notes, view a presentation, or multitask." The new smart device features a 14-inch display with a 2,160 x 1,440 resolution, giving you the ability to see up to 25 people in a conference call with gallery mode enabled.

The 12MP front-facing camera covering a 131º field of view (FOV) can be blocked using the integrated cover, but there's also a button to disable it. The four-microphone array can also be deactivated using the same button. As for the audio system, it consists of 2x 5W speakers and a 20W subwoofer.

Equipped with a 10-inch display featuring a 1,280 x 800 resolution and a 12MP front-facing camera covering a 125º FOV, the Portal Go is the new mainstream smart display from Facebook. Like the Portal+, it also features a button to disable the microphone and the camera.

The Portal Go is the first portable device from the Portal lineup, packing a built-in battery and a handle that allows for easy transport. Thanks to its portability, 2x 5W speakers and 20W subwoofer, it can double as a smart speaker.

Besides the two new Portal devices, Facebook also introduced the Household mode so anyone in your home can use it, based on the permissions you grant to each member of your household. The Portal, Portal Go, Portal Mini, and Portal+ home screen are also being redesigned "to provide a more personalized experience." Portal TV home screen will be updated at a later date.

The Watch Together feature has been updated so users can watch shows with more users beyond those with Portal devices, expanding to laptop, tablet and phone users. Moreover, Portal devices will receive WhatsApp multi-device support, so you may keep using the messaging app even if your phone battery depletes.

Facebook is also paying attention to the new remote and hybrid work reality, and will be adding support for Microsoft Teams to all touch-based Portal devices. You'll also find a new calendar app for Portal devices, which can sync with Outlook and Gmail, as well as every video calling app supported by the device.

The Portal+ and Portal Go are now available to pre-order. The Portal+ costs $349, and the Go model is priced at $199.