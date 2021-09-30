Why it matters: Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale is in full swing, offering up steep discounts on some of the industry’s biggest franchises for a limited time. In total, there are nearly 140 games to choose from across PS4 and PS5. The Blockbuster Games promotion runs through October 13 at 11:59 pm local time, so you've got plenty of time to narrow down your selections.

The aptly-named Blockbuster Games promotion is littered with deals on Sony exclusives including 29 percent off Returnal and 35 percent off The Last of Us Part II. You can also grab Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS4 or PS5 for 42 percent off, bringing the cost down to $34.79. The Bloodborne Complete Edition bundle is half off at $17.49, as is Dreams, which can be yours for $9.99.

Elsewhere, you can nab Battlefield V for just $5.99, representing an 85 percent discount over its usual asking price. Mortal Kombat 11 is also deeply discounted – 75 percent off, bringing the price down to $12.49. Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition is also 75 percent off, yours for $11.49, as is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, bringing it down to $14.99.

Sony also has several games under the $10 mark including Monopoly Plus for $4.49, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, each for $5.59, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition for $7.49.

PlayStation Plus members can save even more on select games; just look for the PS Plus logo on qualifying titles.