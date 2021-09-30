In a nutshell: Dish Network’s Boost Mobile has introduced its first branded smartphone. The Celero5G, inspired by the Latin word for speed, features a 6.52-inch display alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot. A triple-lens camera array is situated on the back of the device, with a single camera up front. The unit’s 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging is reportedly good for up to 36 hours of runtime.

Personally, the Celero name sounds a lot like the Celeron line of processors from Intel, which most wouldn’t associate with speed, but I digress.

Dish also notes that the phone features a hard glass back, “making it superior to other mid-tier Android devices at higher price points.”

Per Dish’s press release, both new and existing customers will be able to get 12 full months of unlimited talk, text and data with their new Celero5G. The fine print does note that after 35GB, data speeds will be reduced.

"Our goal at Boost is to empower our customers with what they need, when they need it,” said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. “Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable,” Stokols added.

The Celero5G is available to pre-order from Boost Mobile priced at $279 through October 31, 2021. Early adopters will also receive a specially-designed phone case with their purchase. According to the pre-order page, the first round of orders will begin shipping on October 17, 2021.