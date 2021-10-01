In brief: Nvidia GeForce Now already supports a multitude of games, but if you think they aren't enough, you may be glad to know a new wave of titles is joining the game streaming platform. The new batch of games results from a partnership between Nvidia and Electronic Arts, which brings some of the developer's most popular franchises to GeForce Now.

If you have an active GeForce Now (GFN) subscription, you might've noticed that Nvidia added four new EA titles to its list of supported games. Apex Legends, which has been in GFN for a while, was joined by Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two and Dragon Age: Inquisition. If you already have any of them on Steam or Origin, you can now play them on any of your devices that have GFN installed.

These games are not new, but their addition should serve as the foundation of what's to come. Today, Nvidia GFN might be receiving three-year-old EA games, but in the future, we could see simultaneous releases across platforms and GFN.

"GeForce Now expands the reach of the GeForce PC gaming experience to reach millions of underserved gamers on new devices and in new regions." stated Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of GeForce at Nvidia. "It's an opportunity for Electronic Arts to get some of their most beloved franchises into the hands of a rapidly growing global audience instantly."

With a big publisher like Electronic Arts allowing users to play some of their games through GeForce Now, maybe it's time for 2K, Bethesda and Activision to come back to the game streaming platform. That would certainly please the subscribers.

Besides the four EA titles, more games are joining GFN, such as Lemnis Gate, The Eternal Cylindar, Industria, Hot Wheels Unleashed, The Last Friend, Rogue Lords and Away: The Survival Series. Moreover, older games like Europa Universalis IV, Rustler and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist are also coming to the platform.

The addition of these titles to the platform will allow over 12 million gamers to access them on devices that would otherwise not run them, like phones, Chromebooks, tablets and weaker PCs. According to Nvidia's data, these incompatible devices correspond to 80 percent of all devices accessing GFN.