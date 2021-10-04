In context: It looks like we’re entering another golden age of handheld gaming consoles not seen since the heyday of the Game Boy, Game Gear, and Atari Lynx. With the Nintendo Switch already the seventh best-selling console of all time—just four years after it launched—and hype for the Steam Deck going into overdrive, it appears that Lenovo is joining the party with its own portable machine.

Unlike Nintendo’s and Valve’s products, the Lenovo Legion Play is an Android-based handheld. The company has yet to release any images, but Liliputing found some had been uploaded to the firm's German and Japanese websites. They were supposed to be part of Lenovo’s Mobile World Congress 2021 presentation, but it never showed off the device—was it worried about comparisons with the Steam Deck?

Links to the four images of the Lenovo Legion Play can be found in the source code of the company’s MWC websites, along with a description that calls it the “first Android cloud gaming console.” There are also mentions of a 7-inch 16:9 FHD bezel-less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and 7000mAh battery.

Liliputing notes that Lenovo’s definition of “bezel-less” must differ from everyone else’s as there are some fairly hefty bezels along all sides of the screen.

The picture show the Lenovo Legion Play features twin analog sticks, a D-pad, Y/X/A/B buttons, and shoulder buttons similar to the Steam Deck, though the sticks aren’t aligned like they are in Valve’s product but use an Xbox-style offset design instead. There’s also a USB Type-C port, built-in microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack, but no camera.

The Google Play store icon confirms this is an Android-based device, which means access to plenty of mobile games, and there are YouTube and Google Drive icons. We also see an icon for Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service—likely where the “Android cloud gaming console” description comes from.

There are no specs for the Lenovo Legion Play—expect a phone-style Arm SoC—and no indication of when the company plans to release it, assuming it ever does. There are a number of cheap Android handhelds available right now, none of which have set the world on fire. It’ll be interesting to see if Lenovo can stand out from the crowd or whether its device goes unnoticed in the shadow of the Steam Deck and Switch.