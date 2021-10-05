Why it matters: Google will unveil its next Pixel smartphone at a hardware launch event scheduled for October 19. Unlike Apple which thrives on secrecy, Google has been quite forthcoming about its next smartphone, meaning we already know plenty about the upcoming handsets. But what else will Google have in store for its hardware event?

The tech titan made the announcement just a bit ago over on Twitter, complete with a link pointing to a Pixel fall event landing page. According to the interactive website, the event will take place on October 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific and will presumably be streamed over YouTube.

In early August, Rick Osterloh, SVP of devices and services at Google, revealed that the new Pixel series will feature an upgraded rear camera system with better sensors and lenses spread across a “camera bar.” The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also be the first to feature Tensor, Google’s first custom-built SoC for mobile devices, alongside its Titan M2 security module.

Osterloh further confirmed that the new Google handsets will ship running Android 12 out of the box. The standard Pixel 6 will feature a matte aluminum finish while the higher-end Pro model will sport a polished aluminum frame.

A follow-up report from Reuters near the end of August claimed Google will use a Samsung 5G modem in its new Pixel phones, rather than a chipset from Qualcomm. The modem in question is said to be the Exynos 5123, and if true, it would be the first time a company not named Samsung put out a phone with an Exynos modem.

Full details on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have to wait until October 19. The Verge, however, did spend some time with prototype units a couple months back. Details from that encounter can be viewed in the video embedded above.