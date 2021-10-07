In brief: Xbox will celebrate its 20th anniversary on November 15 by launching some new hardware and merchandise. Besides the 20th anniversary special edition Xbox wireless controller and Xbox stereo headset, Xbox also announced a special edition t-shirt, a hat, a pair of Adidas sneakers, and the 20th-anniversary limited edition Razer universal quick charging stand.

The 20th-anniversary special edition controller and headset offer the same quality and performance as the standard editions. However, these two items feature a unique translucent black finish that reminds us of the original Xbox Debug kit. The finish allows users to see the silver-colored internals of the controller and headset.

The controller's Xbox button features the old logo in black and Xbox green, which is also present in the back grips and on the accent around the hybrid D-pad. Connecting the controller to an Xbox Series X|S console unlocks a 20th anniversary-themed background that you may also offer to friends. However, it can only be selected once. If your friend replaces it with another, you'll need to connect the controller to your friend's console and select it again.

Similarly, the headset features Xbox green accents on the earcups and the microphone. The outer part of the left earcup features a green 20th-anniversary logo, and the dial on the right earcup has Xbox's current logo.

Razer also joined the party by launching a 20th-anniversary limited edition Razer universal quick charging stand that takes less than 3 hours to charge a controller fully. The charging base is black translucent plastic and features Xbox's 20th-anniversary logo, making it a perfect match for the special edition controller. Even if you keep the controller on the stand after being 100 percent charged, overcharge protection kicks in to avoid unnecessary heat and short circuits.

Xbox's gear shop will also receive two new items: a gray tee and hat featuring the Xbox button of the 20th-anniversary controller. Moreover, Adidas and Xbox partnered up to launch a pair of Xbox-themed sneakers colored in black and translucent green with Xbox's 2000s logo on the tongue. The brand stated this would be the first of many other Adidas sneakers inspired by Xbox.

The 20th-anniversary special edition hardware is now available for pre-order and will launch on November 15. Both the headset and controller will be available for $69.99. As for the T-shirt and the hat, which are already available, cost $27.99 and $29.99, respectively. Availability and pricing details of the Razer charging stand and Adidas sneakers were not disclosed.