Bottom line: PC Building Simulator is free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time. For some, it might be as close to constructing a new PC as you’ll get this holiday season considering the ongoing unattainability of certain graphics cards.

Depending on where you fall on the geek spectrum, PC Building Simulator probably either sounds like loads of fun or entirely uninteresting. The sim tasks players with building and growing their own computer repair empire, where you’ll gain valuable experience or sharpen existing skills as it relates to diagnosing, fixing and building PCs. There’s also a free build mode and a tutorial to help newcomers get started on the right track.

PC Building Simulator found its way to Steam via the platform’s early access program in 2018 and shed its beta status a year later. The game features loads of real-world licensed components and well as comprehensive hardware and software simulation. There’s plenty of attention to detail to admire, from custom water cooling setups and overclocking to cable management and benchmarks.

PC Building Simulator normally commands $19.99 from storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store, but from now through October 14, you can grab the title free of charge courtesy of Epic.

Speaking of freebies, Epic has a couple of other complementary offerings in the pipeline including Paladins Epic Pack and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse. Be sure to check out Epic's Free Games page for more details and other free to play titles.