Facepalm: It can take a while for GPU orders to be fulfilled, but what are you supposed to do when you’ve waited a year and it still hasn’t come? Resort to bribery, apparently. As funny as bribery with cake is, if anything like this happens to you, please report the shop for fraud and speak to your bank about cancelling the charge.

A man in Poland ordered an RTX 3080 in September last year. After being screwed over by the shop he’d ordered from, which claimed that it wasn’t sent enough GPUs from Nvidia and AIBs, he sent them a first-anniversary cake to thank them for the time they’d spent together.

Lo and behold, he got his GPU a few days later.

The story and photos were shared by the bakery, E-Torty. They called it one of their funniest orders. They shared the customer’s original message to them, which loosely translated from Polish looks like this:

Hi, I’d like to request a quote for a special order. I want to send a cake to this store: ██████ I want to send them a first-anniversary cake to remind them that they haven’t fulfilled my order for an RTX 3080 from exactly a year ago. They claim that they haven’t been sent any by the manufacturer. I’d like the cake to say: "One year together 600000022222." As for the cake itself, I’d like a medium traditional cheesecake.

In their Facebook post, E-Torty says they were sent the photo below with the caption "It worked!" shortly after delivering the cake.

Although E-Torty blurred out the name of the shop, VideoCardz did some sleuthing and determined that it was probably the Polish retailer X-kom. They have a bit of a reputation for delays and bad customer service.

VideoCardz reported in August that some of their customers that had ordered RTX 3070s and RTX 3080s 10 months prior were now being offered RTX 3060s (and no refund) as replacements. X-kom also claimed that the RTX 3060 was as powerful as the pricier models, which is untrue.

Masthead credit: Sumeet Singh