In brief: If you want a 5G phone without spending too much on it, Nokia has something that might interest you. The phone maker has introduced the G300, a $200 phone that can fulfill the basic needs of most users, with the addition of featuring 5G connectivity.

As you might expect, a $200 phone won't come with state-of-the-art technology or unique features, but it will still get the job done if you're a basic phone user. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, this eight-core SoC comes with 2x A76 cores clocked at 2GHz and 6x A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The SoC is combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable to 1TB via SD card.

The Nokia G300 runs Android 11 and comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 720 x 1,600 resolution (20:9 aspect ratio) and a 4,470mAh battery that can last for two days due to its AI-assisted adaptive battery technology. Charging takes place via a USB-C port that supports up to 18W of power.

Despite its price, the affordable phone features a triple rear camera configuration and an 8MP selfie camera. The rear main shooter is a 16MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture, which is accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. This configuration can record 1080p videos at 60FPS using image stabilization, OZO spatial audio and wind noise cancellation for better results.

Integrated within the power button, there's a fingerprint scanner that you may use to unlock your phone. Moreover, the G300 features NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, OZO audio surround and a 3.5mm audio jack.

If you're looking for alternatives, Motorola recently announced the G Pure. Spec-wise, it's very similar to the G300, and it's even cheaper. However, it doesn't come with 5G connectivity.

The Nokia G300 will be available in the US through Tracfone and Straight Talk on October 19th for $200.