Editor's take: Motorola has introduced its most affordable G-series smartphone to date. At under $160, this entry-level Android handset looks to impress with a large display, a sizable battery, basic water resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more. You'll have to do without some modern amenities but for the price, this looks like a very reasonable offering.

The new Moto G Pure features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display (1,600 x 720 resolution, 269 PPI) sporting a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio that’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor alongside 3GB of RAM. The budget handset packs a lowly 32GB of onboard storage, but is expandable via microSD card.

Out back, you’ll find a dual camera system comprised of a primary 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and phase detection autofocus flanked by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a single 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a 3.5 mm headphone jack, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. NFC is missing, as is support for 5G, but that’s to be expected at this price point. Battery life from the 4,000mAh unit is rated for up to two full days of use, although your mileage will vary depending on usage, signal strength, temperature and other factors. It’ll ship running Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola notes that its new smartphone carries an IP52 rating, meaning it is protected against accidental spills, splashes and light rain.

The Moto G Pure is available to pre-order now from Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon and Motorola priced at $159.99. Verizon will start offering the handset on October 14, with T-Mobile and Metro getting it “in the coming months.” No word yet on a firm ship date. At that price, the Moto G Pure could be a serious contender in our best budget smartphone category.