Something to look forward to: Acer has announced what will be one of the first desktop PCs to come with Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs: the Predator Orion 7000. Not only will it feature the latest processors, but it can also be specced all the way up to an RTX 3090.

The Predator Orion 7000 was one of several new products Acer unveiled at its Next@Acer global press conference. The company never revealed which of the as-yet-unannounced processors will be included in the PC, understandably, but given the rest of the specs, we can probably expect options to reach all the way to flagship models—Acer did say it will have unlocked, overclockable processors.

What we do know is that the Predator Orion 7000 will offer up to 64GB of DDR5-4000 RAM and graphics cards going up to the monstrous RTX 3090. Housing the high-tech hardware will be a chassis featuring transparent, tempered glass side panels that show off the two 140 mm Predator FrostBlade 2.0 front fans and a third 120 mm rear fan, all of which can display a range of customizable ARGB lighting colors. You also get an AIO liquid CPU cooler.

Storage-wise, the PC comes with two PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs up to 1 TB each and two 3.5-inch SATA3 HDDs up to 3 TB each. You also get a 2.5-inch USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C hotswap drive bay.

Connectivity is provided by Intel WiFi 6E (AX211) and 2×2 MU-MIMO tech, while ports come in the form of three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, and two audio jacks at the front, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports, and three audio jacks at the back. No mention of Thunderbolt support, however.

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) will be available in North America from Q2 2022 and will hit the EMEA in Q1 2022. No word on US pricing, but the EMEA cost will start at €2,199. That directly translates to $2,553, though taxes and the like means it’ll probably be closer to $2,200 in the US.

Acer showed off a 55-inch Predator gaming desk at its event, too. It features an optional full-surface mouse pad, along with a rack, headphone hook, cup holder, and two cable management cutouts.

The company also unveiled two 4K gaming projectors with native support for new consoles, allowing users to play at 1080p with a 120Hz refresh rate on PS5/Xbox Series X|S. You can read more about those, including their price and specs, here.