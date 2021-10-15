Facepalm: Hell hath no fury like a tech company scorned. Illustrating this point is Qualcomm, who has used the official Snapdragon Twitter account to post a shady tweet that takes aim at Google for dropping its SoCs in favor of the search giant's Tensor chip in the Pixel 6.

Google's upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets will be the first to use its custom Tensor chip, which is manufactured by Samsung on its 5nm LPE fab process, instead of a Snapdragon SoC. The company has already touted Tensor as having "up to 80% faster performance," though it never went into detail about how it measures this statistic.

"We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

Snapdragon-maker Qualcomm isn't too pleased about being unceremoniously dumped in this fashion, so the company used its official Snapdragon Twitter account to throw shade at Google. "We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon," it wrote, followed by a series of red flags. For those who don't know, people use the emoji in this way to highlight scenarios that are considered red flags. The practice has become popular on social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram. There were 1.5 million red-flag-emoji tweets globally yesterday.

Google isn't named in the tweet, though it's obvious who the target is here. But it doesn't seem to have gained the support of consumers in the way Qualcomm would have hoped. Many replies note that Qualcomm often drops support for Snapdragon chips after just a couple of years, and that the company pushes back against the right to repair movement; the Pixel 6 is rumored to receive four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Even one of YouTube's most prominent tech reviewers, Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, wrote, "It's not too late to delete this."

Google and Qualcomm are going to be still working together to support Android, of course, given that the latter's SoCs are found in so many of the world's Android phones, so this tweet might become one of those awkward things that isn't spoken about during meetings.