In brief: The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy will be the latest AAA title to require a huge chunk of your precious storage space. Maker Square Enix has updated the game’s Steam page to confirm that players will need a spare 150GB on their drive. However, it appears that’s only for installation purposes: the game itself will take up a much more reasonable 32GB once the process is complete.

Guardians of the Galaxy arrives next week with a slew of PC-specific perks, including real-time ray-traced reflections, DLSS, diffuse illumination, HDR & wide color gamut, and support for up to 8K resolutions.

PC owners are also going to need a good chunk of spare drive space if they want to play the game—unless they decide to stream it via Nvidia’s GeForce Now, where it will also offer ray tracing.

While 150GB is hefty, TheGamer reports that this is for installation purposes only; GotG will take up 32GB of space once installed. It’s also recommended that players opt to install it on a fast SSD for the best experience. Kingston’s 7,000MB/s KC3000, for example, would be good choice for those with a CPU that supports PCIe 4.0.

The rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy PC requirements are very forgiving, even the recommended specs ask for a Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790 and GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Guardians of the Galaxy lands on October 26 (next Tuesday) for PC and consoles. Check out the launch trailer at the top of the page, which gives us a brief glimpse of “key character” Adam Warlock.