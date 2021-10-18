Guardians of the Galaxy requires 150GB of storage space
But there's some good newsBy Rob Thubron
In brief: The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy will be the latest AAA title to require a huge chunk of your precious storage space. Maker Square Enix has updated the game’s Steam page to confirm that players will need a spare 150GB on their drive. However, it appears that’s only for installation purposes: the game itself will take up a much more reasonable 32GB once the process is complete.
Guardians of the Galaxy arrives next week with a slew of PC-specific perks, including real-time ray-traced reflections, DLSS, diffuse illumination, HDR & wide color gamut, and support for up to 8K resolutions.
PC owners are also going to need a good chunk of spare drive space if they want to play the game—unless they decide to stream it via Nvidia’s GeForce Now, where it will also offer ray tracing.
While 150GB is hefty, TheGamer reports that this is for installation purposes only; GotG will take up 32GB of space once installed. It’s also recommended that players opt to install it on a fast SSD for the best experience. Kingston’s 7,000MB/s KC3000, for example, would be good choice for those with a CPU that supports PCIe 4.0.
The rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy PC requirements are very forgiving, even the recommended specs ask for a Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790 and GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590.
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i7-4790
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space
Guardians of the Galaxy lands on October 26 (next Tuesday) for PC and consoles. Check out the launch trailer at the top of the page, which gives us a brief glimpse of “key character” Adam Warlock.