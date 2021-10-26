In brief: San Francisco-based Palm Ventures Group is back with another entry in its mobile portfolio. The Palm Buds Pro are true wireless earbuds packing 10mm dynamic drivers capable of delivering what the company calls studio-grade sound. The buds pack a total of six microphones – an inward facing microphone, a forward facing microphone and a call microphone on each bud – for clear voice calls, and to assist with other smart features like active noise cancellation, environmental noise cancellation and ambient mode.

Palm’s latest also carry an IPX4 rating, meaning they are protected against splashing water from any direction. They’re also compatible with both Android and iOS, enabling a hands-free experience with the Google Assistant or Siri. Battery life is rated at up to six hours per charge, and the included charging case can supply three full charges, for up to 24 hours of total listening.

The Palm Buds Pro are available to pre-order in black priced at $99, although the MSRP will climb to $129 once they become generally available.

It’s worth mentioning that The Verge found some very similar offerings already on the market, suggesting these may simply be a common reference design that have been tweaked a bit (an additional microphone added, for example). These Hengyuan-branded buds can be had for just $20 over on Amazon, while a set of Enacfire buds will set you back $66.66. Is one extra microphone (and somehow, worse battery life and a lower IP rating) worth an additional $80?