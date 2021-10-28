In brief: Sony in its most recent quarterly earnings report said it sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles during the three-month period ending September 30, 2021. That’s up from 2.3 million units moved in the previous quarter and ties the 3.3 million units sold in the first quarter of 2021, pushing lifetime sales to 13.4 million units.

PlayStation 4 hardware sales continue to dwindle, but that’s no real surprise at this stage of the game. In the most recent quarter, Sony recorded just 200,000 PS4 sales – a figure that has been on the decline for over a year now.

Software sales, meanwhile, were strong with 76.4 million units sold in the trailing three months. That’s up from 63.6 million units sold last quarter and 61.4 million units before that. It's the sort of progression you'd expect to see given the time on the market and the emergence of new first- and third-party games.

Sony back in August said its fiscal year target to sell at least 14.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles was unchanged from previous guidance, and that was again the message put forth during the latest earnings call.

Game consoles are again expected to be a hot commodity heading into this year’s holiday buying season, but shortages and scalpers remain a thorn in the sides of manufacturers and shoppers alike. With no relief in sight, we’re likely destined for yet another chaotic couple of months.

A quick check of eBay (sorting by sold items) reveals an average seeing price of around $750 to $850 for Sony's PS5.