In a nutshell: All you need to get started is a Netflix subscription and an Android device. All titles are complementary, with no in-app purchases or hidden fees. Simply look for the dedicated games row or games tab when logging into your Netflix account on your Android device. Netflix notes that games will automatically default to the language set in your profile and if your preferred language isn’t yet available, it’ll go with English.

Netflix first shared plans about its gaming ambitions in July, and followed up with a trial run in Poland a month later. Now, the streaming giant is rolling the service out to many more users and adding additional games to its small but growing library.

Netflix in announcing the expansion said members everywhere now have access to five mobile games including Stranger Things 3: The Game, Stranger Things: 1984, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up and Card Blast. The two Stranger Things games were part of the early test in Poland; the rest are all new to Netflix.

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮



Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way.



It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

Also worth mentioning is the fact that members will be able to play games on multiple devices on the same account. Should you hit your device limit, Netflix will notify you, and you can sign out of other devices to deactivate them. And not all of the games require an active Internet connection, so you’ll be able to play some offline.

Finally, Netflix says the games aren’t meant for kids, so they won’t be accessible on kids’ profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to restrict access, however, this same PIN can be used to log in and play.