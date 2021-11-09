Why it matters: VPNs offer privacy by encrypting your traffic while also hiding your IP address and location, but where your VPN provider is headquartered matters a lot because many governments can legally force internet providers to record your browsing history, location data, and even text messages, and hand over these to surveillance agencies.

After spending over 15 years in Hong Kong, PureVPN has decided to change homes. The company expresses gratitude to Hong Kong for all the years of support, and now the VPN service has effectively moved to the British Virgin Islands.

The British Virgin Islands hold a distinctive position amongst privacy enthusiasts for its unmatched support for inclusivity, equality, and openness. Like Hong Kong, the British Virgin Islands are the perfect place for a privacy-centric VPN brand to operate, as they offer the right privacy-friendly environment. The new jurisdiction does not enforce any measures that could go on to violate the privacy of its users. This will help PureVPN to continue to provide complete peace of mind to its family of over 3 million customers.

Customers' needs is at the base of PureVPN’s operations, and user privacy is a vital part of everything that PureVPN offers. Now that it has entered its 15th year of operations, PureVPN believes that the new jurisdiction in the British Virgin Islands will help uphold the commitment it has made to its users, as well as enable its teams to excel in its services and expand into new security and privacy verticals.

Moving headquarters is not an easy decision. It was crucial for PureVPN to select a place that could offer the right privacy-centric legal environment to conduct their operations. After analyzing multiple locations and holding talks with authorities in over 17 different countries, PureVPN decided the British Virgin Islands was the best fit.

“PureVPN was founded on the idea that people should be free to use the internet the way it was envisioned by the founders of the World Wide Web,” says Uzair Gadit, CEO of PureVPN. “We want people to browse the internet freely without worrying about any kind of surveillance or restrictions”.

PureVPN gives its heartfelt thanks to Hong Kong for the space and support it provided to the company. The city maintained a firm stance against online surveillance and never enforced any measures that could affect user privacy. Now as PureVPN evolves from a VPN service to a holistic privacy solution, the company believes that the British Virgin Islands is the best place for this transition to succeed.

This post has been brought to you in collaboration with PureVPN.