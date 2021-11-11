In brief: PUBG: New State is now available to download from the Google Play Store, the App Store, and the Galaxy Store. Following in the footsteps of the previous franchise entries, the new PUBG game brings a fresh take to PUBG's Battle Royale formula by introducing new items, mechanics and systems, among other new and improved features.

After the successful technical tests that ran during August and October, PUBG: New State is finally available for everyone in over 200 countries across all major mobile app stores. The game was initially scheduled to launch on November 10th at 8 pm PST/11 pm ET, but was delayed by two hours due to server issues.

To commemorate the launch, Krafton will be holding global launch events and giving out welcome gifts to everyone that logs in to the game until January 5th, 2022. These gifts include a vehicle skin, a profile icon, a profile frame and 10x chicken medals. Other events ask you to log in daily, invite friends, and play the game a set amount of hours in exchange for in-game currency, an emote, in-game items, more chicken medals, and crate tickets. You can also win stuff via the daily roulette and co-op missions events.

Like other games in the franchise, PUBG: New State pits you against 99 other players until you become the last standing. However, there's also a BO3 Team Deathmatch mode where two teams of four fight against one another. The first team to reach 40 kills in 10 minutes wins the round.

For now, there are two Battle Royale maps and a single TDM map called Station. Besides the widely known Erangel, you can also choose to play BR in Troi, a new map featuring EVs and unique landmarks to explore.

With PUBG New State, Krafton is introducing improved features we might see in upcoming franchise entries. One such improvement is the wheel widget UI, used to message teammates, ping targets, consume recovery items and select throwables. The inventory system was also redesigned to be easier to drop items, and the map waypoint system now allows you to draw a route.

As for the new systems, there's the Drone store to buy items and get them delivered to you, weapon customization, new vehicle mechanics, a rolling animation and squad recruitment. During your matches, you will also find the new Dyneema vest armor optimized to protect against low-caliber bullets, trams, scout drones, deployable shields and a green flare gun to revive dead teammates.

If you're interested in trying PUBG: New State, you can download the game on the Google Play Store, the App Store, and the Galaxy Store.