Nintendo Switch 2
It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system. The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, accessibility – all these quiet upgrades just make using it smoother and more enjoyable day to day. Not everything lands, however. I think the UI looks a bit stale, and Mario Kart World didn’t quite click for me, but this feels like the most polished Nintendo Switch console, and there’s still lots of potential.-- As reviewed by TheIndependent
Reviewers Liked
- GameChat is implemented wonderfully
- Better Joy-Con 2 controllers and rumble
- Improved performance makes it snappier to load and play games
- Hardware size hasn't been an issue
- Shareable screenshots, finally
- Updated games really look better
- Bigger and better screen
- Speakers are significantly improved
- Innovative online features
- Upgraded Pro controllers are great
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Launch game line-up is limited
- UI feels outdated
- Poor battery life (2 to 6.5 hours)
- Big games often come with hefty file sizes
- Download speeds are painful Storage is going to be an issue in the long term