Reviewers Liked

  • GameChat is implemented wonderfully
  • Better Joy-Con 2 controllers and rumble
  • Improved performance makes it snappier to load and play games
  • Hardware size hasn't been an issue
  • Shareable screenshots, finally
  • Updated games really look better
  • Bigger and better screen
  • Speakers are significantly improved
  • Innovative online features
  • Upgraded Pro controllers are great

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Launch game line-up is limited
  • UI feels outdated
  • Poor battery life (2 to 6.5 hours)
  • Big games often come with hefty file sizes
  • Download speeds are painful Storage is going to be an issue in the long term