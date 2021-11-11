In brief: Unlike the standard Xbox Game Pass, the Ultimate version offers interesting perks like in-game items, monthly subscriptions for streaming platforms and much more. The latest addition to the perk lineup is a 75-day trial for Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan, allowing subscribers to watch some of the best modern anime currently available.

Microsoft has been quite generous with the perks available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Besides in-game items for Black Desert, Apex Legends, Back 4 Blood and other games, it has also offered subscribers three-month memberships of Discord Nitro and 30-day trials for Disney+, among other things.

Now the perk offering is getting bigger, as Microsoft will be giving away 75-day subscription trials of Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The Mega Fan tier offers over 1,000 series without ads and new episodes of anime like One Piece, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba one hour after they've been broadcasted in Japan. Moreover, subscribers can also view series offline and stream on four devices simultaneously.

If you want to redeem your 75-day trial subscription for Crunchyroll Premium, access the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, via the Xbox app on Windows PCs, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. There, you can claim the perk, which will redirect you to the Crunchyroll website to register yourself on the platform.

Once registered, automatic renewal will be enabled, so don't forget to cancel if you don't want to pay after the trial period ends. The Mega Fan tier costs $9.99 per month, with a yearly subscription going for $99.99.

The perk will be exclusive for new Crunchyroll users and available to claim until February 8, 2022. The redemption period ends a month later on March 8.