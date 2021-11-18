In brief: If you're thinking about subscribing to GeForce Now for the first time or renewing your subscription, it's worth noting that you can get Crysis Remastered for free by doing so. Those who pre-ordered and already benefit from the new GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription will also get a free copy of the game.

If you don't have a powerful system to run the latest AAA games, Nvidia's GeForce Now (GFN) is an excellent alternative. Considering the lack of GPU stock and their prices, buying a PC is more expensive and stressful than it used to be. However, to play games using GFN, you'll just have to subscribe to one tier, select a game, and run it.

To make GFN even more appealing, Nvidia is now increasing the value of its cloud game streaming service by offering a free copy of Crysis Remastered (PC) to new six-month priority members and RTX 3080 tier subscribers, including those who've pre-ordered it. Founders and priority members are also eligible to receive Crysis Remastered for free and a 10 percent discount on a six-month RTX 3080 membership.

Founder member benefits aren't lost by subscribing to the new RTX 3080 tier membership. Founders can always go back to the Founders plan after the RTX 3080 tier subscription ends to maintain the "Founders for Life" pricing, but only if "they remain in consistent good standing on any paid membership plan."

Besides giving out free copies of Crysis Remastered, Nvidia also added new games to its cloud streaming service, including Combat Mission Cold War, The Last Stand: Aftermath, Myth of Empires, Icarus, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition, Core, Lost Words: Beyond the Page and World of Tanks. Moreover, it announced that it's working with LG to bring the GFN app to select 2021 LG OLED, QNED MiniLED and NanoCell TVs.