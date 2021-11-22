Why it matters: Nintendo’s Black Friday deals are live, headlined by a sweet offering in which you can score one of the Switch’s top games absolutely free. GameStop also has a pretty sweet Black Friday sale, with several top Switch games commanding just $26.99 for a limited time.

Nintendo’s top deal includes a Nintendo Switch (the standard model, not the new OLED model or the Switch Lite) plus a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe typically retails for $59.99 and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership sells for $7.99, so you’re essentially getting $67.98 worth of freebies with this deal. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target are all participating in this deal.

Nintendo is also offering $40 off the price of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, bringing the price down to just $59.99 through November 27, or while supplies last.

Select Switch games are additionally on sale for $20 off, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies and Super Mario Maker 2, among others.

The best deals on Switch games, however, are over at GameStop, where you can nab the aforementioned titles as well as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for just $26.99 each.

Other games, such as Catherine: Full Body, Just Dance 2022 and Sonic Mania / Team Sonic Racing, are marked down even further for a limited time.