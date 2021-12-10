What just happened? Starfield might not have won the Most Anticipated Game title at last night’s Game Awards 2021, but that doesn’t mean excitement around the spacefaring adventure has waned. To ramp up the hype even higher, its Steam page is now live for all to see.

Starfield is still a long way from release. It’s not scheduled to launch until November 11, 2022, and that’s assuming there are none of the delays we’ve become so used to seeing with big games these days. The Steam page notes that it will be Bethesda Studios’ first original RPG in 25 years.

“In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery,” reads the description.

The rest of the page mentions being able to create any character players want and the unparalleled freedom offered by the game. Bethesda itself has called Starfield Skyrim in Space, which certainly sounds like an exciting prospect. It’s being built using the studio’s all-new, next-gen Creation Engine 2, a modified version of which will be used in The Elder Scrolls 6.

There is no option to pre-order Starfield on Steam or from the game’s official website, though you can always wishlist it on the former to be notified of when it becomes available and sign up to the latter for all the latest news and updates.

Starfield was a favorite to win the Most Anticipated Game title at yesterday’s Game Awards but was beaten by Elden Ring—you can read more about the ceremony and its winners here. Given what happened with Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 2042, consumers are warier of blockbuster titles that have been hyped to death. Here’s hoping Starfield lives up to its promise.