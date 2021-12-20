Something to look forward to: LG’s laptop offerings have been keeping things light and steady with the productivity-focused Gram series, but the company is now stepping into the gaming laptop category with the UltraGear 17G90Q. It’s a powerful, sleek-looking laptop that’ll be showcased at LG’s CES booth, where the company will also reveal pricing information and other details.

On paper, the upcoming UltraGear 17G90Q appears to be a solid gaming laptop debut. LG could have simply announced a catchy new sub-brand for this machine, but the company’s use of the UltraGear branding suggests that a refined, premium (and expensive) packaging can be expected here.

Powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake H-series CPU and an RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, the 17G90Q sports a 16:9 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display that refreshes at 300Hz. It supports up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM (dual slots) and can be configured with up to 1TB of storage via the onboard dual m.2 slots. The laptop’s thin profile also integrates vapor chamber cooling to keep its powerful internals in check.

The aluminum-made 17G90Q weighs 2.4kg/5.82lbs, and its large dimensions mean a generous amount of physical ports for connectivity. These include 1 x USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, a pair of USB 3.2 Type A ports, and connectors for HDMI, Ethernet, microSD, and 3.5mm jack. There’s also a DC-in jack at the rear to charge the laptop’s 93Wh battery.

The laptop's full-sized keyboard features per-key RGB lighting, and the power button has an embedded fingerprint reader. In terms of audio, there's a 2-way speaker setup (2.0W x 4 drivers) with DTS X Ultra support for enhanced sound. Other hardware includes an FHD, IR-capable webcam with dual mics, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

LG's UltraGear 17G90Q will launch in a Purple Gray finish when it arrives in the US and South Korea early next year. Pricing info and details around other possible UltraGear laptop variants will be revealed by LG at the upcoming CES 2022.