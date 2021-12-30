PSA: If you have a 2021 Model S or 2014-2020 Model 3 Tesla, be aware that the company and the NHTSA have issued recalls on those vehicles. Both models have problems with their front and rear trunks that could cause visibility issues for the driver.

Reuters notes that Tesla will recall more than 475,000 cars sold in the US. Issues relating to the rearview camera and the trunk have it working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to voluntarily recall some 356,000 2014-2020 Model 3s and another 119,000 2021 Model S vehicles. The total number of cars in the recall is nearly equivalent to the 499,000 EVs Tesla sold last year.

The NHTSA discovered the camera problem in the Model 3 vehicles as it was investigating another unrelated side-view camera issue. Specifically, the cable harness on the backup cameras can be damaged by the Model 3's trunk lid preventing the image from displaying.

Tesla has had 2,301 customers file warranty replacements over the rear camera issue. Another 601 field reports have been filed on the problem in the US.

The Model S line similarly has an issue with its front trunk (above). The "frunk" lid is not correctly latching in this case. Tesla says the faulty latches can cause the front trunk lid to fly open unexpectedly, obscuring the driver's view.

The NHTSA said that Tesla is not aware of any accidents, injuries, or deaths related to either of these issues.

Bloomberg notes that Tesla stock took a minor 3-percent hit this morning when the NHTSA announced the recall. Shares have since rebounded and are trading at $1,079.50, slightly less than its opening on the day. However, even had the dip been more significant, it likely would not have hurt the electric vehicle giant. Tesla stock has gained nearly 48 percent since the beginning of the year.