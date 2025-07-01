The big picture: Anker has issued its second product recall in less than a month. According to the Chinese electronics maker, a series of enhanced quality assurance protocols implemented earlier this year identified a potential issue with lithium-ion battery cells from a specific vendor.

In mid-June, Anker issued a recall for its PowerCore 10000 power bank (model A1263) sold in the US between June 2016 and December 2022. Approximately 1.16 million units were sold across a variety of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg.

Now, Anker is adding five more models to the recall list:

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) – model A1257

Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) – model A1647

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) – model A1652

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) – model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) – model A1689

The company claims the likelihood of a malfunction is low but out of an abundance of caution, they've decided to issue a voluntary global recall. Affected devices have a risk of overheating, melting, smoking, or catching fire. Anker said it is working with regulatory authorities in all regions where the devices were sold.

To determine if your power bank is affected, simply check to see if the model number matches any of those listed above. Serial numbers are usually located on the back or side of the product. If there is a match, you can submit your proof of purchase using Anker's online recall form. The company asks that you stop using any suspected device immediately and wait for confirmation before disposing of it.

Affected devices are eligible for replacement; optionally, you can request a gift card that is redeemable on Anker's website.

Anker shared guidelines on how to properly dispose of power banks with recalled lithium-ion batteries. In short, avoid general recycling streams and make sure the facility you take it to is equipped to handle recalled batteries.

Image credit: Anzor Dukaev