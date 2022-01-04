In brief: New year, new month, new games coming to Xbox Game Pass! In January 2022, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download eight new games for console and PC, from which five can be played via cloud streaming. However, the addition of these games means older ones will be removed, including Desperados III, Kingdom Hearts III, and Mount & Blade: Warband.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers keep getting spoiled with new indie and AAA games each month. It might be worth checking this month's titles if you're looking for a new story-driven title like Outer Wilds, want to relive the original sci-fi trilogy of Mass Effect with enhanced graphics, or are looking for a new indie game with unique elements.

This month's batch of games also features award-winning indies like Gorogoa, The Pedestrian, and Spelunky 2, as well as The Anacrusis (Game Preview), Embr, and Olija. All games will be available for console and PC, but only a handful of them can be played via cloud streaming.

Microsoft is releasing one or two games a day according to the following schedule.

January 4

Gorogoa (Puzzle, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

Olija (Action/Adventure, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

The Pedestrian (Puzzle, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

January 6

Embr (Simulation/Casual, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Action RPG for consoles and PC)

Outer Wilds (Action/Adventure, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

January 13

Spelunky 2 (Platformer, for consoles and PC)

The Anacrusis (FPS, for consoles and PC)

As for this month's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, subscribers can get an Apex Legends: RIG Helmet Weapon Charm and a Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: January Member Monthly Bonus (5x scape dolls and 50x photon chunks) starting January 5.

To make room for the eight new games, Game Pass is dropping six older titles, including Desperados III, Kingdom Hearts III, Mount & Blade: Warband, Ghost of a Tale, Pandemic, and Yiik: A Postmodern RPG. If you still want to keep playing them, you can take advantage of your Xbox Game Pass member discount and save 20 percent.

In addition, Microsoft is also removing PUBG: Battlegrounds on January 10th because it is becoming free-to-play on January 12th.

Masthead credit: Kamil S