In brief: In Ghostwire, nearly all of Tokyo’s population suddenly vanishes and are replaced by paranormal visitors from another world. You’ll play as Akito, one of the last living humans, and join forces with a spirit named KK to try and stop the supernatural forces from taking over Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the upcoming action-adventure game from developer Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda Softworks, has updated its Steam page with minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers.

The requirements don’t seem particularly demanding, but we also aren’t told what the target resolution, frame rate and image quality settings are, so there are still some pieces of the puzzle missing there. Regardless, here’s what we have to work with at this hour:

Minimum:

OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage Recommended

Recommended:

OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage

Bethesda Softworks has published a studio spotlight with the Tango Gameworks team as well as an official deep dive gameplay video.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is scheduled to launch on March 25, 2022, on Windows PC and as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5. No word yet on when it’ll be available on Xbox consoles, but given Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda, we can almost be certain it'll eventually find its way to the Xbox.