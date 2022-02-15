In brief: Last week some of Elden Ring’s system requirements briefly appeared on Steam. Their incompleteness and disappearance suggested FromSoftware posted the notably steep specifications in error. However, the full spec sheet officially released today shows those specs were not a mistake.

Elden Ring’s official Twitter account posted the game’s official PC system requirements Tuesday, confirming pretty steep minimum requirements that briefly appeared last week. They are a significant jump above the recommendations of developer FromSoftware’s previous game, Sekiro.

Elden Ring requires a minimum of 12GB of RAM, an i5-8400 or Ryzen 3 3300X CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU. That’s slightly higher than Sekiro’s recommended specs which included 8GB of RAM and a GTX 970. However, Elden Ring’s recommended specs are a smaller jump from the minimum, including 16GB of RAM and a GTX 1070.

Comparing the game to other blockbuster releases suggests the transition to the new console generation is finally starting to bump average PC requirements upwards.

The GeForce GTX 1060 is still the most popular GPU on Steam’s hardware survey, and over the last few years, it’s usually been listed in the recommended settings for games on par with God of War or Red Dead Redemption II. One crucial difference between Elden Ring and Sekiro is the former’s open world. Indeed other recent open-world games like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have broadly similar PC specs to Elden Ring.

The current requirements for Elden Ring almost certainly don’t take ray tracing into account, which FromSoftware confirmed will come sometime after launch.

Here are the full specs:

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 or 11

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: DX12

Storage: 60GB Recommended: OS: Windows 10 or 11

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

DirectX: DX12

Storage: 60GB