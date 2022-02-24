In brief: Oppo wants to fill the void left by Huawei's fall from grace in the smartphone market, especially when it comes to the mid-range and premium segments. To that end, the company is launching the Find X5 lineup, which builds on the solid design of the Find X3 and incorporates Oppo's first piece of custom silicon.

Oppo today unveiled its latest flagship Android phones, the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro. After numerous leaks and official teasers, it was no longer a secret that this is essentially an incremental improvement on the Find X3 Pro concept, but that may actually be a good thing. The company wants a slice of the premium Android phone market, and iterating on a good recipe is what Samsung did right up to the Galaxy S22, which is selling like hotcakes.

The Find X5 lineup doesn’t deviate too much from the design aesthetic of the Find X3, with an organic, continuous shape that gives the new devices a luxurious look. The camera bump now houses only three cameras — a primary and an ultrawide shooter that both use Sony’s 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

The 3-megapixel microscope camera from the Find X3 likely won’t be missed, as it was more of a nice-to-have than an essential feature. The front camera still resides in a punch hole cutout, and features an overkill 32-megapixel sensor. Everything you capture with these cameras will no doubt look amazing on the 6.7-inch 120 Hz QHD+ 10 bit OLED display, which offers 100 percent coverage of the P3 color gamut.

Powering all this is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Mobile Platform paired with 12 gigabytes of RAM (eight in the case of the Find X5) and 256 gigabytes of storage. Image processing and AI acceleration is handled by Oppo’s custom MariSilicon X chipset, and the company partnered with Hasselblad to develop a dedicated 4K “Ultra Night Video” mode.

Alongside the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, Oppo also introduced the Find X5 Lite — a mid-range 5G phone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will set you back €999/£749 and €1,299/£1,049, respectively, and will be available in Europe, Australia, and select Asian countries starting March 14. The Find X5 Lite will debut in the UK next month and will cost £419.