The big picture: Oppo's latest flagship phone won't be to everyone's taste, but with a "microlens" camera, 5G connectivity, fast wireless charging, and the ability to both record and display 10-bit video, it's definitely worth considering if you're on the lookout for an upgrade.

As Huawei's global phone sales keep slowing down due to the ongoing trade war, other Chinese tech giants like Oppo and Xiaomi are scrambling to fill the gap. In the case of Oppo, it's surpassed Huawei in market share according to Counterpoint Research, whose estimates place it at 21 percent of the market.

Their latest weapon, the Oppo Find X3 Pro was announced today and it's definitely flagship material, with a number of improvements over the Find X2 Pro that go from the overall design to the camera module and the wireless charging speed.

As you'd expect from a 2021 flagship, the Oppo Find X3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz QHD+ 10 bit OLED display, powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The 4,500 mAh battery should afford you a lot of screen on time, but if it doesn't, you can charge the Find X3 Pro using a 65 watt SuperVOOC wired charger or drop it on a fast wireless charger for up to 30 watts charging.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro gets interesting when it comes to the design of the back and camera module. In a world where almost every phone has a camera bump with sharp edges, Oppo has chosen a more organic, continuous shape. The back glass cover is molded around the camera module, and the company says it takes no less than 40 hours to manufacture.

The camera module includes a primary and an ultrawide shooter. Both use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, as well as a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. But more interestingly, there's also a 3-megapixel shooter that features up to 60x magnification, making it less of a macro lens and more of a pocket microscope.

Other notable features are 5G connectivity and an IP68 rating. Oppo is also particularly proud of the fact that the Find X3 Pro can capture 10-bit 4K video and display it on a 10-bit display panel with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, something that only Apple's iPhone 12 could do until now. It is, however, possible that the upcoming OnePlus 9 will also carry similar capabilities.

On the software side, the Oppo Find X3 Pro runs ColorOS 11.2, which is based on Android 11. For reasons unknown, Oppo has enlisted award-winning composer Hans Zimmer to create custom ringtones and notification songs, which will arrive later this month via an update.

You probably won't be able to buy the Find X3 Pro in the US, but it is set to become available in the UK on April 14 at a starting price of £1,099. Oppo isn't saying more about global availability until next week, so stay tuned for an update on that.