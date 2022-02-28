In a nutshell: Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad lineup is now official and there’s a lot to like about these new devices with new processors, 16:10 screens, 1080p webcams, thinner and lighter chassis, support for tracking via Tile’s network, and more.

Lenovo announced several new ThinkPads at MWC 2022, and there’s a lot to unpack about them. There are a few additions to the T-series and P-series ThinkPad series, a new ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 165 Hz display option, and a Snapdragon-powered ThinkPad.

All the new models come equipped with 16:10 aspect ratio displays, which makes them better for productivity. Lenovo has also introduced a new ThinkVision M14d portable monitor that claims is the first to offer a 16:10 aspect ratio. The company says that moving forward, all ThinkPads except the L-series will have 16:10 screens.

Arguably the most interesting among the announcements is the ThinkPad X13s, a 5G laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 Mobile Platform paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Lenovo says this model was designed with Windows 11 in mind, and it’s also the first Arm-based laptop to feature Microsoft’s Pluton security architecture.

The ThinkPad X13s is surprisingly thin at 13.4 mm and 1.06 kg (2.35 lbs). Lenovo claims it meets the MIL-STD 810H standard, so it should be able to survive accidental knocks and the occasional outdoor use. But more importantly, the battery life is rated to last for up to 28 hours depending on workload. The ThinkPad X13 will become available in May 2022 at a starting price of $1,099.

For people who need a more powerful mobile workstation, Lenovo’s new 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme might fit the bill. The new laptop is powered by Intel’s 12th-gen Core i9 H-series vPro CPUs, Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs, and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

It can also be equipped with a whopping 8TB of solid state storage, and you get a choice between a 165Hz 2560x1600 display with 100% sRGB coverage, or a 4K screen with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme will land in stores in June at a starting price of $2,049.

The P-series and T-series have also been updated with new internals. Some models will offer AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors and OLED displays. They also sport 1080p webcams and Dolby Voice noise cancelling for today’s hybrid workplace, and can be set up on Tile’s network, so you can track them if they get lost or stolen.

Pricing and availability is a bit of a mess, but at least we have a clear timeline. The ThinkPad P14s and ThinkPad P16s laptops will land in April at a starting price of $1,419. The Intel-powered ThinkPad T14i and T16i models will also arrive in April starting at $1,399 and $1,419, respectively.

The AMD-powered ThinkPad T14s is set to arrive on May at a starting price of $1,399, and the beefier T14 and T16 models will follow in June from $1,299. The ThinkVision M14d portable monitor starts shipping in July at $299.