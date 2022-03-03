Highly anticipated: This week, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominees for its 2022 video game awards, which it will hold early next month. The two leading titles are Returnal and It Takes Two.

Bafta's 2022 game awards ceremony in London will be host to some stiff competition. The top six titles up for the most awards includes It Takes Two, Returnal, Deahtloop, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Returnal and It Takes Two dominate with eight nominations each.

It Takes Two was well-received by critics and gamers for its well-designed puzzles and co-op gameplay. In December, it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards. It took the GOTY again at the DICE Awards last month. Bafta has recognized it with a nomination in the Best Game category alongside Returnal, Deahtloop, Forza Horizon 5, Inscryption, and Ratchet & Clank. The title also received nominations for Animation, Artistic Achievement, Game Beyond Entertainment, Game Design, Multiplayer, Narrative, and Original Property.

Rogue-like Returnal launched last April exclusively on PlayStation 5 to mostly positive reviews. In addition to Best Game, Basta feels it worthy of nominations for Artistic Achievement, Audio, Game Design, Narrative, Original Property, and Technical Achievement. Returnal previously won Best Action game at The Game Awards and walked away from D.I.C.E. with music and audio design awards.

In addition to the typical awards, voting is now open for the one category that the public gets to decide--the EE Game of the Year. The Last of Us Part II took the award in 2021. The 2022 selections are Deathloop, The Forgotten City, Metroid Dread, It Takes Two, Unpacking, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Voting closes on April 1 at 11:59 PM.

The awards show airs on April 7. Streaming details and precise time of the broadcast are still TBA. Bafta posted a full list of nominees on its website.