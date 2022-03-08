In brief: Apple’s first event of 2022 starts in just a few hours, and you can watch the whole thing live right here at 10am PT / 1pm ET, when Cupertino is expected to reveal a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac mini, and possibly some other updated Apple devices.

The highlight of Apple’s Peek Performance Spring event is likely to be a new iPhone SE. It’s expected to look the same as the 2020 model but is said to feature 5G connectivity. There’s also an LCD screen, an A15 chip, 64GB of base storage, and an updated camera. There’s still debate over whether it will continue to be the only iPhone with Touch ID or if it will upgrade to Face ID, though the former seems more likely.

The new iPhone SE is rumored to be priced at $399, which should appeal to those looking for a 5G phone that doesn’t break the bank.

A new iPad Air also looks like it’ll make an appearance. It’s expected to offer more color options rather than any design changes, and is likely to be powered by an updated A15 chip rather than an M1 SoC. There’ll be 5G connectivity in the tablet, too, though it’s expected to be limited to sub-6GHz. We should also see the FaceTime feature found in other iPads that keeps users in the center of the screen and in focus even as they walk around.

Other rumors include a new Mac Mini that updates the previous model’s M1 SoC with the option of an M1 Pro or M1 Max, an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, a green color option for the iPhone 13, release dates for Apple’s next operating systems, and more. There's also talk of an all-new “Mac Studio” and a monitor called the “Studio Display.”

Running iOS = has an A-Series chip powering it. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 7, 2022

Make sure to come back at 10am PT / 1pm ET to discover which rumors turn out to be accurate.