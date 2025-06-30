Something to look forward to: Apple is reportedly developing a low-cost MacBook powered by an A-series iPhone processor. It's expected to be the most affordable laptop in the company's lineup, undercutting the 2025 MacBook Air, which launched earlier this year at $999 and is currently available on Amazon for $849.

According to tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, the affordable MacBook will feature the A18 Pro chipset – the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The laptop is expected to have a 13-inch display and come in several color options including silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

Apple allegedly believes that the budget-friendly model will help boost MacBook shipments back to their Covid-19 peak of around 25 million units next year, with the new model alone expected to account for 5 – 7 million. Analysts currently estimate total MacBook shipments for 2025 at around 20 million units.

If the report proves accurate, it would mark a major shift in Apple's MacBook strategy. Having fully transitioned from Intel to its in-house silicon, all modern MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac desktops are now powered by Apple's M-series chips. The latest MacBook Pro models, for instance, feature the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processors.

Kuo did not disclose any details about the potential pricing of the low-cost MacBook, so it remains unclear how affordable the device will actually be. The cheapest Windows laptops typically start around $300, but it's unlikely that Apple will match that price point. Regardless, the company will still need to price the new model competitively to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

Kuo also shared new insights into the long-rumored Apple smart glasses. According to him, the device will not feature a display but will offer several notable capabilities, including audio playback, video recording, still photography, and AI-powered environmental sensing. The glasses are expected to launch in 2027.

The device may ship with multiple material options for its frames and temples. Apple and its partners are reportedly testing 3D-printed parts that could be used in the final production model. Kuo believes Apple could ship 3 – 5 million units or more in 2027.