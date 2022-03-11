Something to look forward to: PC Building Simulator became one of the surprise hits of the year when came out of its lengthy early access period back in 2019. As is the case with most things that are successful, a sequel is in the works, and it arrives this year.

PC Building Simulator 2 retains the basic premise of the original while adding several improvements. As you might notice in the video, the graphical fidelity of the components you’ll be manipulating has been improved, giving a more immersive experience.

There are over 1,200 individual PC parts available at launch from more than 45 brands, including Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and a range of boutique manufacturers; the developer says the hardware is "true to life." You also get more customization options, a "deeper simulation" of the PCs you’ll be putting together, and parts with RGB lighting, of course.

PC Building Simulator 2 also comes with a career mode promising 30+ hours of gameplay focused on the "repair shop experience." This will innovate on the original’s career mode, adding an improved and expanded feature set incorporating years of community feedback, according to the press release.

"It's a chance for us to do a lot of the things we couldn't do before on a technical level. We're aiming to simultaneously add more depth to the simulation, increase options for customization, improve the ability to tinker, and to make a better-looking game [...] It's hard work but right now everyone on the team is really hyped," said Sam 'Caliburn' Hills, Senior Community Manager of PC Building Simulator.

The upcoming game is being created by UK Studio Spiral House, which has been developing and assisting companies with games as far back as the Commodore 64 days. The original was developed by Kiss Claudiu in partnership with The Irregular Corporation, the latter of which saw its parent company, Tonic Games Group, acquired by Epic Games last year, explaining why PCBS 2 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

No word on exactly when PC Building Simulator 2 will arrive, but it is launching sometime this year. The original and its DLC sold over 2 million copies, so expect the sequel to be popular, too.