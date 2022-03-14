Forward-looking: Compared to other devices, VR headsets are much more private and immersive, allowing users to make long trips much more enjoyable. Of course, you wouldn't use it as a driver, at least for now. However, VR should be pretty fun for passengers, making long and tedious travels more fun.

To turn that into reality, Audi has partnered with Holoride to introduce VR capabilities to select vehicles starting June 2022. The announcement was made public at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Not all cars will be compatible, as they'll require the third-gen modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3) with the latest software stack. Audi's press release says Holoride-equipped models include A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, Audi e-tron, and Audi e-tron GT quattro. Holoride claims the Audi e-tron Sportback is also compatible. The first regions to receive will be the US, Germany, and UK, with other markets following soon.

As for the technology itself, Holoride can adapt content to the car's movements in real-time with a technology called Elastic Content. This tech should prevent users from feeling motion sickness while using a VR headset inside the vehicle. Audi mentioned some examples of how it will work, like turning to the right would force a spaceship to turn right, or the car's acceleration will also make a vehicle speed up.

To use Audi's upcoming Holoride feature, the owners will need a compatible VR headset, which will be connected to the system wirelessly via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The complete list of compatible devices is still unknown, but we know the HTC Vive Flow will be there.

Holoride also announced it would partner with other developers besides Schell Games (one of the main Holoride investors) to create content for its platform. These include Arvore Immersive Games, Tripp, Magnopus, Preloaded, SpiceVR, FreshFX, Future House Studios, and Mediasquad.

Holoride first introduced the technology in early January 2019 at the annual CES convention. The startup mentioned it wanted to bring the technology to more car vendors, but we don't know of any other besides Audi.