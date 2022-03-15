Something to look forward to: If you’ve got an older Galaxy phone and watched in envy as Samsung revealed the Galaxy S22 and its slew of features recently, here’s some good news: many of them are coming to previous generations of handsets and tablets.

Samsung has just announced that its One UI 4.1 that arrived alongside the Galaxy S22 series will soon be available to a wide range of Galaxy devices via a software update. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get it first, before the update lands on the Galaxy S21, S20, and S10 series, the Galaxy Note line from the Note 10+ onwards, unnamed Galaxy A handsets, and all previous foldable phones. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and unnamed Tab S series tablets will also be updated.

Those who receive One UI 4.1 get to enjoy a number of features, including the Google Duo live sharing tool that allows users to share their screens with others in a Google Duo call, letting them look through gallery images, share browser screens, and collaborate on Samsung Notes together.

Photography fans should appreciate the Expert RAW photo editing app that allows the saving of files in both JPG and DNG format. It lets users edit both photos and videos with total precision, according to Samsung.

Next is the object eraser that Samsung showed off during its last Unpacked event. It’s essentially an easy way to remove unwanted objects from photos, be they people, shadows, reflections, anything. All you have to do is draw around the thing in question or, in the case of shadows and reflections, tap a button.

Samsung is also introducing a more simplified and streamlined photo sharing experience that warns users of any imperfections in an image and automatically optimizes them. It also allows the sending of multiple photos, videos, and files simultaneously.

Finally, Samsung has partnered with Grammarly to integrate the latter's software into its keyboard, helping users create more flowing, clear messages in addition to highlighting spelling and grammatical errors.

Samsung never gave precise dates of when the rollouts will begin, but they hopefully shouldn’t take too long to get here.