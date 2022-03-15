In brief: Xbox Game Pass announced its next round of titles, adding eight new games to the lineup. From the upcoming snowboard title Shredders to the dark fantasy RPG Weird West, Game Pass subscribers are once again getting spoiled with a variety of games.

If you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription and want some new games to play, you'll be pleased to know about March's collection of titles. Four of the eight games coming to the platform are brand new and on Game Pass at launch. These are Shredders, Norco, Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S), and Weird West.

In addition to these games, subscribers will also have the chance to play The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, Tainted Grail: Conquest, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and F1 2021.

To learn when you can play these games and on which platforms they will be available through Game Pass, check the following list:

March 17 Shredders (Xbox Series X|S, PC, and streaming)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (consoles, PC, and streaming) March 22 Tainted Grail: Conquest (consoles)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (consoles, PC, and streaming) March 24 Norco (PC)

F1 2021 (consoles) March 29 Crusader Kings III (consoles) March 31 Weird West (consoles, PC, and streaming)

On top of all the new games coming to the subscription service, Ultimate members will also be allowed to play nine more games with Xbox Touch Controls. These include Among Us, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Pupperazzi, Rubber Bandits, Spelunky 2, Telling Lies, Undungeon, and Young Souls.

If you're still playing Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy, Shadow Warrior 2, or Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken, you should be warned these games will be leaving Game Pass soon. The first three rotate out on March 31. Destiny 2 DLCs will stay until April 11. If you want to keep playing these games after Xbox removes them, don't forget that you can save up to twenty percent as a Game Pass subscriber.

Moreover, the Xbox App on PC will also receive some well-deserved updates. After adding management and modding capabilities to the games installed via the app, the developer will soon launch a new update to introduce performance fit indicators and changes to the UI. Xbox Insiders will be able to test the new update later this month.

As a friendly reminder, Megan Spurr, community lead for Xbox Game Pass, recalled us that /ID@Xbox Showcase is scheduled for tomorrow at 10:00 am PDT and will be exclusively broadcasted to Twitch. During the event, expect to learn more about the games coming from ID@Xbox developers and the reveal of some surprises for Game Pass members.