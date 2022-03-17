Recap: Google started hosting its annual I/O conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in 2016. Before that, the event took place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Google canceled the conference entirely in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but brought it back last year as a virtual event.

Google's annual developer conference will return to the Shoreline Amphitheatre this May, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed.

Google I/O 2022 will run from May 11-12. It'll be conducted in front of a limited live audience and like last year's event, will stream online. The "limited live audience" will apparently consist of select Google employees and some business partners, we're told.

So in other words, it's mostly just an online event.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

Google's FAQ notes that I/O 2022 will be free of cost for everyone, and that registration will open sometime later this month. Keynotes will air live and be available on-demand following the event. In fact, all sessions will be available on-demand to watch at your leisure, and Google will even host interactive experiences with virtual demos.

Google also launched an interactive puzzle to go along with its I/O announcement which involves strings, music and a set of unclear controls. If you are into that sort of thing, give it a look and feel free to share the solution down in the comments section.