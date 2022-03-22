In a nutshell: American developer IllFonic has announced a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the popular Ghostbusters franchise. In Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, groups of four will do battle with pesky ghosts terrorizing public locations – just like in the movies. Players will have to work together to find the ghost, blast them with their particle throwers and with any luck, capture them in a trap.

You'll also have the opportunity to play as a ghost, complete with the ability to fly, teleport between rifts and even possess nearby objects. Ghosts can also slime the good guys and summon minions to do their bidding.

It sounds a lot like IllFonic's other asymmetrical games, namely Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game. In those titles, one player controls the namesake baddie – the Predator or Jason Voorhees – while the others work together to survive. If you've ever played Left 4 Dead multiplayer, you'll know what to expect.

"Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved IPs in the world, so we are pulling out all the stops to make something special and accessible to this diverse fanbase," said Charles Brungardt, CEO, IllFonic. "If you're someone who loves the movies or asymmetrical multiplayer games, this was made for you."

The game is meant to be a 4v1 battle, but players can opt to have AI companions fill games if short on human players. Conversely, you'll be able to embark on solo missions as a Ghostbuster or ghost in offline play.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will land on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC later this year with support for cross-platform play. On PC, it'll be a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store but should come to Steam eventually.