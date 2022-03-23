Blurred lines: A fan-made native PC port of Nintendo 64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is finally complete and available to download online. Nintendo historically hasn't been fond of people tinkering with their IP. The PC port, however, doesn't use any of Nintendo's original copyrighted assets or leaked content, blurring the lines of legality. Time will tell what Nintendo's legal team comes up with, if anything.

The game was created by a group of community developers known as Harbour Masters and built on two years of work to reverse engineer the original and rebuild it in C code. The group even put out a Nintendo Direct-style presentation announcing the game's completion.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was recently announced as a finalist for entry into the 2022 World Video Game Hall of Fame alongside other memorable games including Resident Evil, NBA Jam and Ms. Pac-Man. Winners will be announced on May 5.

The PC port features HD graphics and fully working audio as well as support for widescreen monitors, keyboards, controllers, force feedback and more. Future features are said to include twin-stick camera controls, online play, text-to-speech support, Easter eggs and support for Mac and Linux.

Check out the group's Discord server and this GitHub to grab the necessary tools to run the game. Notably, you'll need to bring your own legally sourced ROM to the table.

The group also asks that users support the official release of Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch Online. Those who share proof of their membership will be given a special role on the group's Discord server, we're told.