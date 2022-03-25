What just happened? Developer 343 Industries has partnered with footwear manufacturer Wolverine on a limited-edition boot inspired by Halo's iconic protagonist. As the story goes, fans were quick to point out that Wolverine's Hellcat boot looked like something straight out of Halo when it debuted in August 2020. Rather than brush it off, Wolverine reached out to 343 Industries to make something that Halo fans can truly call their own.

The new offering will feature the "117" – Master Chief's Spartan number – on the exterior heel of the left boot. UNSC (United Nations Space Command) insignia is also scattered throughout, and the outsole comes emblazoned with the Materials Group logo – the in-universe maker of Master Chief's Mjolnir armor.

Elsewhere, buyers will find Wolverine's UltraSpring high rebound ETPU midsole as well as a hook and loop lace cover over the laces.

Only 117 pairs of Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief limited-edition boots are being released. They're scheduled to go on sale March 29 at 12 p.m. Eastern over on Wolverine's website priced at $225.

It's almost guaranteed that between shoe collectors, game collectors and bots / scalpers, these are going to go in an instant.

If you don't nab a pair directly from Wolverine, you can always check third-party markets shortly after but be prepared to pay substantially more. Conversely, if you just want a decent work boot without the Halo branding, Wolverine has plenty of other options to choose from for less money.