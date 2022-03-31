Rumor mill: Xbox Game Pass is arguably the most generous subscription plan for video games, with over 100 games, including many new releases. Recent reports indicate it may soon become an even better deal with a family plan.

Windows Central sources say that Microsoft is planning to offer a family option for Game Pass and that it could launch sometime this year. It will allow one subscriber to share the entire Game Pass library with up to four other family members in the same country. Currently, there is no information on pricing, but it will be much cheaper than paying for five separate subscriptions.

It is unclear how Microsoft would apply a family plan across the different Game Pass tiers, including Console Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate. For example, Nintendo Switch Online offers four plans — an individual and a family plan with and without the retro games expansion pack. Microsoft could make its family plan exclusive to Game Pass Ultimate, or offer family plans to all three of its tiers.

Sony recently announced a restructuring of PlayStation Plus to offer more games, including retro games. Although Sony's subscription doesn't list a dedicated family plan, it does allow users to share some features with other accounts like online multiplayer and downloadable games.