In brief: As the bi-weekly tradition goes, Microsoft is adding a new batch of games to the Xbox Game Pass. Starting this month, subscribers will have the chance to try (or play again) titles such as Lost in Random and Life Is Strange: True Colors. Additionally, users can access eight new games on the Xbox Cloud platform, including Dragon Age 2 and Star Wars Squadrons.

In the coming weeks, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive some exciting titles to play via cloud gaming. Eight new games are coming to the Xbox Cloud platform, allowing you to play them on the go or in less capable systems. Chinatown Detective Agency and MLB The Show 22 are also launching as Xbox Game Pass day-one releases, alongside Panzer Corps 2 and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Chicken Edition for the PC.

Here's what Xbox Game Pass has on the slate.

April 5 Cricket 22 (consoles, and streaming)

MLB The Show 22 (consoles, and streaming) April 7 Chinatown Detective Agency (consoles, PC, and streaming)

Dragon Age 2 (streaming)

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (streaming)

Star Wars: Squadrons (streaming) April 12 Life Is Strange: True Colors (consoles, PC, and streaming)

Panzer Corps 2 (consoles, PC, and streaming)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (PC) April 14 Lost In Random (consoles, PC, and streaming)

Some current games on the subscription service will also receive exciting content updates, including Anvil: Vault Breakers (Season 1 update) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (World Update VIII). Members can also play Minecraft Preview to try new features before the public release.

This month's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks lets users try Paramount+ (30-day free trial) streaming service and Marvel Unlimited (3-month trial) comic book subscription. In addition, players will also get an O'dyllita special gift bundle for Black Desert and the Endless Possibilities weapon charm for Apex Legends.

As per usual, Xbox will also remove some games from the subscription service. These include MLB The Show 21, Rain On Your Parade, The Long Dark, and Pathway on April 15, and F1 2019 on April 18. Users can keep them in their libraries by purchasing them with their membership discount.