In context: Last time Samsung used more than two chipsets in its flagship phones was back in 2011, when it tapped Qualcomm, Exynos, and Texas Instruments silicon to power different variants of the Galaxy S2. Now that third spot could be occupied by MediaTek's Dimensity silicon, which has been getting closer and closer to Qualcomm offerings in terms of performance.

For years, Samsung has stuck with Qualcomm and its own Exynos chipsets when it comes to its flagship phones. However, the Korean tech giant has been using MediaTek's Dimensity chipsets in a number of lower-end handsets. This has invited speculation that it won't be long before we'll see mid-range or flagship Samsung phones powered by Dimensity silicon.

According to a BusinessKorea report, Samsung is exploring the idea of using MediaTek chipsets for the Galaxy S22 FE and some Galaxy S23 units. The company might use MediaTek silicon for half of all Galaxy S22 FE units, as well as all Galaxy S23 handsets that will be sold on the Asian market.

At this point it isn't clear if Samsung will use fewer Exynos chipsets in its phones as a result of adopting more MediaTek silicon, but the latter company has been looking for avenues to grow its market share in several regions. Samsung has been trying to shake off the bad reputation of the Exynos brand, but even the latest Exynos 2200 SoC has been a rather disappointing release.

Earlier rumors pointed to Samsung eyeing MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset for use in a high-end phone. The Dimensity 9000 has been shown to perform close to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, and it's already powering phones like the Red K50 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 Pro. It would make sense for Samsung to use it in some of its higher-end offerings, if only to offer a more consistent experience between models sold in different regions.