TL;DR: Nubia has just released its latest gaming-oriented flagship smartphone globally. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 16GB of RAM, and a fast-charging 5000 mAh battery. It also has an uninterrupted edge-to-edge display thanks to its under-display selfie camera.

After being a China-exclusive for the past two months, Nubia has just announced the global availability of its new flagship gaming smartphone.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro features Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. All this is kept cool by an integrated 20,000 RPM fan.

You also get an impressive 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 960Hz touch sampling rate, so it should feel fluid and responsive. Of note here is the 16MP under-display camera, which allows the phone to have a nearly bezel-less screen without any notches or cutouts.

The rest of the camera system is pretty unexciting, as you would expect from a gaming-focused phone. It features a triple rear camera array consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The international version of the Red Magic 7 Pro can charge at 65W, while the Chinese model raises that to a staggering 135W to fill up its 5,000 mAh battery in 15 minutes.

On the software side, the phone is running Nubia's Redmagic 5.0 skin out-of-the-box, which is based on Android 12. Other notable features include shoulder triggers with a 500Hz touch sampling rate, a custom Red Core 1 chip that handles haptics and audio, RGB lighting, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nubia's Red Magic 7 Pro will launch globally on April 27, with an early bird sale scheduled for the 22nd. The Obsidian Black model comes with 256GB of internal storage and will cost $799, while the Supernova model, which features a transparent back and 512GB of storage, will retail for $899.